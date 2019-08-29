Marriage licenses
ANGOLA — The following wedding licenses were approved over the past week by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts.
• Joshua A. Schneider and Jenna A. Bireley, both of Edgerton, Ohio
• Ronald McCormick and Marilyn L. Hill, both of Angola
• Jennifer Steyer and Jessie Dowell, both of Angola
• Lucas A. Koskey and Sarah K. Wells, both of Worthington, Ohio
• Hong Chien Ho and Allison Stevens, both of Fremont
• Benjamin Schrock and Molly Mangett, both of Defiance, Ohio
• Shane Robinson and Tilina Cruea, both of Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.