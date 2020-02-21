Holy Family hosting pancake supper
ANGOLA — Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., will host a pancake supper Tuesday.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Its suggested to bring a $5 donation, but it is not required.
Serving will end at 7:30 pm.
North Scott Christian Church hosting chili supper
ANGOLA — North Scott Christian Church will be having a chili supper on Feb. 29.
The church is at the corner of C.R. 150N and C.R. 550E. The supper is 4-7 p.m.
Lenten Lunch series starts next week
ANGOLA — A community Ash Wednesday luncheon will be held on Wednesday at Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., noon to 12:55 p.m. Pastor Tim Terrell will give a meditation; a meatless lunch will be served by United Methodist Women.
The annual Lenten Lunch series is sponsored by the Steuben County Ministerial Association.
The theme this year is “I Believe.” Lent was originally a period of time where new converts to the faith would receive instructions in the faith leading up to them being baptized on Easter.
Each Wednesday during the Lenten season, members of the various churches who are providing speakers and music will serve a lunch for the community; all lunches will be offered at Angola UMC’s Fellowship Hall for a donation.
