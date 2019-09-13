It’s September, and breweries have been not-so-patiently waiting to release this year’s crop of fall, harvest and pumpkin beers. Here’s a list of some of what’s hitting the shelves.
Oktoberfest beers
Most of the beers you would expect to see are back this year. The ever-popular Samuel Adams OctoberFest is back for the 30th anniversary in both bottles and cans. This Marzin is 5.3 percent alcohol by volume and only 16 international bitterness units, featuring Tettnang, Tettanger, Hallertau and Mittelfrueh hops from Europe.
Sierra Nevada produces an Oktoberfest Festbier annually with a different German brewery; this year’s collaboration is with Bitburger. Brewed with Bitburger’s exclusive custom yeast and a secret hop blend called Siegelhopfen, these two special ingredients make the 2019 Oktoberfest special and a must-try for the season. At 6 percent ABV and 20 IBU, this is a perfect beer for a warm September afternoon.
Other great regional Oktoberfest beers currently available include Upland Brewing Company of Bloomington, available in six-pack cans, Sun King Oktoberfest of Indianapolis, available in six-pack cans, Bell’s Octoberfest of Comstock Park, Michigan, available in six-pack and 12-pack bottles and Great Lakes Oktoberfest of Cleveland, Ohio, available in six-pack bottles.
Pumpkin beers
Following several years of declining sales, pumpkin beers appear to be rebounding in 2019. The top dog of pumpkin beers is Dogfish Head Punkin Ale. At 7 percent ABV and 28 IBU, copper in color, warming notes of cinnamon, all spice, nutmeg and brown sugar, this beer has everything you’re looking for in a pumpkin ale.
Southern Tier Brewing loves their pumpkin so much, that they release four pumpkin beers annually. Pumking is an 8.6 percent ABV Imperial Ale with 30 IBU to balance out the sweet malty base. Warlock is their 8.6 percent ABV Imperial Stout with 40 IBU creating a roasted pumpkin pie with notes of dark chocolate and coffee. Limited releases of Cold Press Coffee Pumking and Rum Barrel Aged Pumking might be available as well, however, distribution of these two beers is usually extremely limited.
Epic Brewing of Salt Lake City and Denver has a very limited release of a Nitro Barrel Aged Imperial Pumpkin Porter. Aged in whiskey barrels, brewed with pumpkin and spices, this porter is 9 percent ABV, velvety smooth and lush.
Other pumpkin beers hitting the market include Leinenkugel’s Harvest Pumpkin Shandy and Blue Moon Harvest Moon Pumpkin Ale.
Fresh hop beers
This year’s hop harvest is getting underway and the influx of fresh hop beers will be landing soon. Look for Sierra Nevada’s Northern Hemisphere Harvest, Celebration Ale (winter seasonal following Oktoberfest) and Organic Estate Harvest beer in the next month or so. Founders also brews a harvest ale with all the hops grown in the state of Michigan.
Specialty beers
Halloween is just around the corner and Great Lakes Brewing has just released its popular Nosferatu Imperial Red Ale. Available on draft and in four-pack bottles, this 8 percent ABV and 70 IBU rich red ale has been a favorite from the brewery since its inception. Only the label is scary; this is one you should try before it’s gone.
Samuel Adams has gone away from its second seasonal pumpkin beer of the past to release Kosmic Sour Tart and Wild Ale. Starting from the base of Kosmic Mother Funk, a spontaneously fermented beer aged for two years, this 4.6-percent ABV beer is not the funkiest, or most sour beer on the market, but settles in as a good way to initiate your palate to sour beers. Available in six-pack bottles as well as 12-pack varieties of bottles and cans.
The fall is a great time for beer and the independent/craft breweries bring out some of the year’s best brews. Tailgating, campfires and social outings are perfect to share a pint of these wonderful offerings.
