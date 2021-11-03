WAWAKA — Wawaka farmer Dave Reidenbach accidentally hit on the magic ingredient this summer for growing a large bottle gourd plant in his garden — horse manure.
Reidenbach has harvested about 150 of the squash-like, edible gourds from one plant that overran his garden. He said the gourd, known by different names in different cultures, first originated in Central Asia.
“It’s good to eat,” he said. “You can bake it or chunk it up for soup or stew. It has a light cucumber taste.”
Reidenbach’s wife, who is from The Philippines, was familiar with the edible gourd and asked him to plant it. He said the gourd is available in supermarkets here, but the price varies from $3 per gourd in Meijer to 69 cents per pound at two Asian grocery stores in Fort Wayne.
The young fruits are best for eating. In addition to food, the mature gourds are dried and the shells are used to make utensils, containers such as bowls, or musical instruments.
Reidenbach created the ideal growing conditions for the gourd by pure coincidence. He had covered his garden with a large load of horse manure last fall and left it on top of the ground all winter. In late spring, he planted only one gourd plant.
The plant prefers well-drained, moist soil with lots of organic matter. It requires plenty of moisture during the growing season and a warm, sunny spot out of the wind. Night-blooming white flowers produce the elongated gourds.
“There was no growth for four weeks, so I just left it. Then it started growing,” he said.
Normally the plant spreads in a diameter of 15 feet. Reidenbach’s plant exploded all over his garden, vining its way through the sweet corn, until it covered an area of 84 feet, north to south, and 64 feet from east to west. The vine found its way into the first 10 rows in an adjacent corn field. The main stem feeding the whole plant fattened out to nearly 3 inches in diameter.
Colder temperatures have ended the plant’s growing season, so Reidenbach is gathering the last of his crop. A light frost the morning of this interview coated the leaves and vines.
