Keegan Gura of Kendallville graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa, on June 18. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
Taylor Ruby of Columbia City was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Manchester University. Ruby was among 54 pharmacy doctoral students named to the dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours. The university has campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne.
