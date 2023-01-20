LAGRANGE — The Parkview LaGrange Foundation is accepting applications for four scholarships for high school seniors and adults pursuing a degree or licensure in a healthcare-related field.
A total of four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Three scholarships will go to high school seniors, each residing in one of the three school corporations in LaGrange County.
The fourth scholarship will be awarded to an adult who is enrolled in a healthcare-related program. Qualified applicants must currently reside in LaGrange County and be accepted or currently enrolled in an educational program leading to licensure or a degree in a healthcare-related field.
Applicants may apply for the scholarship through an online portal at www.parkview.com/plhscholarship. To be considered, completed applications and required attachments must be submitted on or before Wednesday, March 15.
For additional information about the scholarships, please email christina.blaskie@parkview.com or call 260-463-9389.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital scholarships are funded in part through income from the hospital gift shop. This scholarship fund is supported by the generosity of donors and is managed through the Parkview LaGrange Foundation.
Donors who are interested in supporting this fund should visit www.parkview.com/GiveToPLH, then select “Parkview LaGrange Hospital Scholarship Fund” in the drop-down box under “Gift Designation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.