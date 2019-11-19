Trinity serving Thanksgiving dinner
KENDALLVILLE — Trinity Church United Methodist at 229 S. State St. will serve a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is dine-in only. Call 347-0056 for information.
LaGrange library adds make-and-take to schedule
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library is excited to announce the addition of a series of DIY programs to its monthly events.
These workshops will feature a special craft project themed around the different holidays or seasons in the year. The workshops are open to anyone interested in arts and crafts, but anyone younger than age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Instructor Deb Gulley will provide inspiration and materials for the participants to design their own unique creation.
The first program will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LaGrange Public Library. The project cost is $15 per
Chargers gathering Miracle Tree donations
LIGONIER — West Noble High School Student Council will collect donations for Noble County Miracle Tree on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at West Noble High School during the East Noble vs. West Noble Boys basketball game. Start time for the game is 6:30.
West Noble Student Council members will also have another fundraiser going on during the evening to raise funds to buy items for Noble County Miracle Tree. West Noble High School Student Council members deliver items to Noble County Miracle Tree the following week.
Fans may make a donation to Noble County Miracle Tree by donating a new, unwrapped toy during the basketball game, or to West Noble High School Main Office prior to Nov. 26. Monetary donations for Noble County Miracle Tree are gladly accepted, too.
