KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Noble Hospital’s Terri Clark, RN, certified diabetes care and education nurse, will present information on hypoglycemia, or low blood glucose, during the October meeting of the Diabetes Support Group.
Past group members and the public are welcome to attend the meeting on Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond Street in Kendallville.
Registration in advance is required. Please call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 260-347-8125 to register.
Clark will discuss hypoglycemia causes, treatments and prevention. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation, so attendees are encouraged to bring any questions they have about diabetes.
For the health and safety of all participants, social distancing and face masks are required, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Masks must cover nose and mouth at all times.
A virtual option is available for those who cannot attend the meeting in person. Anyone interested in the virtual option should ask about it when calling to register.
Individuals with diabetes may also receive one-on-one consultations with a certified diabetes educator through Parkview Noble Hospital. Certified diabetes educators include a registered nurse and a registered dietitian. A physician’s order is required, and insurance is billed. For questions, and to schedule an appointment, call 260-347-8301.
