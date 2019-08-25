The congregations of Mount Pleasant and Saint Mark’s Lutheran churches are hosting their annual chicken barbecue on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 2520 N 600 E, Kendallville.
They have been a parish for 171 years and are inviting those who have ties to the churches, such as baptism, confirmation, family members, weddings and more.
If possible, people are asked to call the office at 636-2777, email at mplckendalllville@gmail.com or find them on Facebook to confirm attendance. Worship Sept. 8 will be at 1 p.m. and the meal to follow at 3 p.m.
"We look forward to greeting you back home," said the Rev. Phyllis Smoot.
