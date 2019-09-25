Haruka Hyoda of Huntertown and Holly Singleton of Kendallville were among students named to the President’s list for the summer 2019 term at Trine University’s main campus, Angola.
Hyoda is majoring in exercise science. Singleton is majoring in applied management in the College of Graduate and Professional Students at Trine.
To earn President’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.750 to 4.000. CGPS students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.750 to 4.000.
