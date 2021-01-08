Please read Psalm 62
One of the greatest tragedies of COVID-19 besides the infestation of the disease in the death that it caused is the death of intimacy that the world has faced. And there is great reason why the statement is so profound and true at the same time: relationships as we know it have gone by the wayside in a great division has taken place across the world. The casualties of this disease has caused families to split, relationships to be torn asunder, intimacy to be massacred and gatherings to be dispersed. One might say that I have this all wrong; but as you read on, you’ll begin to understand that what is being shared is a reality that many refuse to admit.
As we look at the variety of things that have been shut down such as schools, businesses, churches and so on, things that would normally bring people together had been closed off in fear of the spread. He got the point where family gatherings, especially during holidays and special occasions, were limited to less than a handful of people; people had to choose which family members would be able to attend and which ones would be excluded from the gathering. Talk you, I discovered that many of them were alone during the holidays. Opportunities for intimacy with family members and friends are shattered. In order for, people often have no family gatherings and no traveling. Visits through social media and phone calls; although our better than nothing, left people lacking all the more.
This did not stop there: behold the church. The church is a place where people would gather to not only worship God in the ways and customs that they do; they also gathered for fellowship and communion with one another. They would share burdens and concerns, share joys and praise, love and support one another and to develop intimacy with one another as they deepen their intimacy with God. Throughout the Advent season, many churches were closed and did remote services; while other churches remain close due to the Covid quarantines choking the life out of the smaller congregations. Christmas Eve services which would normally have a full people coming in to worship found themselves empty or dark; reflecting the way that our hearts felt due to the lack of intimacy with God and with one another.
One thing that I understand more than anything throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is: Intimacy is a two-way street. In order to have intimacy, both parties need to be engaged at the same level and with the same intensity as the other. There is no intimacy unless both agree to be able to not only her, to be silent enough to listen and hear the other. Not only this way with man; but with God and man together. Too many times, well-intended Christian believers would give God their list of wishes and dreams and hopes and burdens and things for Him to fix; and then once this is completed, and then their prayer and not sit back and listen for a response. They would simply move on and assume that God’s got everything under control; the reality is if God had a chance to speak to them, you would be able to communicate how things can take place, how they can grow even more closer together in intimacy, and how they can accomplish not only what man wants, but what God can do through man that they simply listened. Am I saying that man does not listen to God? Allow me to answer that question with this question: have you been quiet enough in your prayers and allow God to speak to you?
Psalm 62 is a wonderful message for us if we look close enough to what it’s actually saying. In this the writer shares a couple of how we need to be silent. This does not mean being quiet by itself; it also means that our spirits should be silent; to be at rest and to allow God to be our God. As we are silent and listen for God to speak, have the ability to know and understand how God can be our solid foundation in times like these. Same way that we long for intimacy between one another; we must also long for that same intimacy between God and man connect our hearts and spirits with Him.
No one can have intimacy by themselves: it always takes another who is willing to be as intimate as we allow ourselves to be intimate. Some may say that love is sometimes a one-way street; however, true love is always reciprocal: true love is always equal and intimate. If it is anything less, it is nothing at all. Isn’t it amazing how God’s love is that type of intimate? He is the only one who can love that deep and still not receive that type of intimacy back from man. An example of this is found in John 21 where Jesus is trying to get Peter to have the intimacy that he so desires and at that present time Peter is unable to reciprocate that intimacy until later on in his life where he would actually lay down his life for Jesus. That did not stop Jesus from loving him with the intimacy that Jesus longs to have with each and every one of us.
Let quiet our hearts and our minds and our souls and spirits to listen for God to speak to us. God uses prayers, dreams, silence and a whole host of other methods to have that connection with us. Let us do our parts and invite God to have his intimacy with us.
