These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Logan Jon, a boy, was born March 5 to Edward and Novalene (Miller) Slabach, Shipshewana.
Layla Diane, a girl, was born March 5 to Laverne and Amanda (Miller) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Marlena, a girl, was born March 1 to James and Naomi Hochstetler, Shipshewana.
Eric Lynn, a boy, was born March 1 to Matthew L. and Karen (Yoder) Miller, Ligonier.
Leah, a girl, was born Feb. 29 to Christy and Laura Miller, Topeka.
Kyle James, a boy, was born Feb. 28 to Darryl and Waneta (Schlabach) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Jared Daniel, a boy, was born Feb. 28 to Daryl and Mary Ann (Bontrager) Troyer, Middlebury.
Isaiah Wayne, a boy, was born Feb. 28 to DeWayne (Miller) Hostetler, Topeka.
Luke Jay, a boy, was born Feb. 25 to Justin and Ronda (Stutzman) Miller, LaGrange.
Kendra Dawn, a girl, was born Feb. 24 to Nate and Melanie (Yoder) Miller, Middlebury.
Luke Samuel, a boy, was born Feb. 23 to Abner and Kristina (Bontrager) Glick, Ligonier.
Nicole Faith, a girl, was born Feb. 23 to David and Doris (Yutzy) Bontrager, Goshen.
Elliann Faith, a girl, was born Feb. 22 to Marcus and Leora (Miller) Schlabach, Shipshewana.
Ava Nicole, a girl, was born Feb. 22 to Cletus and Joanna (Miller) Bontrager, Millersburg.
