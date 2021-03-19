Please read Luke chapter 7:36 – 50; with focus on verse 39
Nowadays, everything has a specific label. This is good plan on going grocery shopping and want to know what you’re buying: can you imagine what you’re trying to get at the store without the use of labels? It would be total chaos trying to figure out how to plan for your meals and to meet the needs of your family and yourself. This is where labeling is absolutely good. However, when we applied labels to individuals and groups; we cause great division and separation from one another. It’s hard to imagine just how much division has been created because people place labels (many of these labels are incorrect and have no justification on the person that they are applied to). And it is these labels, even if the labels are “justified” in the eyes of man; they are not what God sees in each of us.
I’m not going to give examples of such labels because I do not know where to begin and where I would end. If I designate even one label, someone will take offense and then were off to the races with making the division even wider and stronger. But you can imagine various labels you hear on the news, see in schools, and even at churches (as an example in this passage which is provided) these labels can totally decimate the individual and make them feel completely worthless and non-valued. I am writing this article with the intent to bring unity and love more so than to bring division. We have a great deal of division in this world and to be honest with you; enough is enough. It is time that we, believers in Christ as well as nonbelievers, must put aside these labels and begin to think about the unity that all of us long for.
In the passage provided, Jesus is being anointed by a woman which the church had deemed “sinful” and the religious leaders in attendance were mortified that Jesus would allow “such a woman” to even touch him. But these religious leaders failed to see is the fact that this woman accepted Jesus as he was: knowing that he was the Savior of the world and the fact that she was a sinner; however, also knowing that Jesus would show great mercy and love when the rest of the world continued to reject her. Jesus saw her value and her precious gift and accepted it and in return, gave her eternal life and for gave her sins. That simple act removed the label: maybe not from man’s eyes; but from her eyes. The new label that was given to her was “forgiven.”
What if every one of us were to look at one another with the same love and compassion that Jesus continues to do each of us? Could we possibly begin to say and actually be once again the United States of America? Could we end some of the violence because we remove labels and find common ground to be able to build a foundation of love and acceptance? Can the church begin to remove the labels that it places on the population and begin to understand and realize that all of us are sinners who are saved by grace? Can the church stop being so pious that they can come together and create unity in love instead of division and hatred?
The church today is being torn apart within itself because of the many labels that are being used within its walls and hearts. If you wonder why churches today are missing the mark of what Christ mandates us to do; I’m pretty sure you will be able to trace it back to the various labels and the lack of unity and love from the individuals within that church. This does not negate what the nonbelievers and the new worldview are doing; however, the church universal should be a place of healing and not murder for the soul.
If we must use labels, let us use the right labels: “forgiven”, “redeemed”, “accepted”, “loved unconditionally” and more labels along those lines. This can help us to come together once again as believers, as a nation, and having the ability to love the way that God loves us. God does not want us to be divided but United. God brings the world together and unifies them in Christ and through Christ. This should always be our starting point. From this, we apply the same principles taught to us by Jesus and apply them to the relationships that we have in our own lives. If you seek to and division, end the labeling. Let us love one another the way that God wants us to love: unconditionally; offering forgiveness and mercy and turning away from hatred and division.
