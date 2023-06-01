KENDALLVILLE — Members of Alpha Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa celebrated the election of Laurie Bloom as state council president for Tri Kappa at their May 3 meeting at the Community Learning Center.
Bloom was elected president April 21-23 at the biennial convention in French Lick. Members Dianne Trees, Deb Hockley, Gretchen Riehm, Diann Stienbarger and Cindy Jollief attended the convention to support Bloom as she was voted in and installed as state president for the 2023-25 term.
Bloom’s honor carries with it the responsibility of leading Tri Kappa chapters throughout Indiana in carrying on philanthropic work of charity, culture and education, the mission of the organization since 1901.
In Tri Kappa tradition, the chapter of the current council president is the host of the next state convention. Kendallville Alpha Associates will be planning the 2025 convention, which will be held in Fort Wayne at the Grand Wayne Center. The chapter toured the Grand Wayne Center on May 17, with lunch at Coney Island, to prepare for the convention.
Alpha Associates president Dianne Trees called the meeting to order for routine business. Betty Allen read correspondence, including thank-you notes from Susie Knox and Bloom.
Members signed up for committees and to be a hostess for the 2023-25 term. Any member who is currently chairing a committee needs to write an updated report to place in the folder that will be passed on to the new chairman.
Reports were heard from several committees, including bylaws, cards and memorials, program, scholarship, public relations and scrapbook. The philanthropy committee took up a collection for Common Grace and is asking members to bring cat or dog food for the Humane Shelter to the June meeting.
Officers for the upcoming two-year term are president Deb Hockley, vice president Dianne Stienbarger, treasurer Paula Graden, recording secretary Cindy Jollief and corresponding secretary Betty Allen. Installation will take place at the June 7 meeting.
Sue Sherer, Mary Lash and Hockley served special refreshments to celebrate Bloom’s election as state president.
