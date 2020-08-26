LAGRANGE —The LaGrange de Lafayette Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, conducted its annual Blessing of the Graves ceremony for 2020 at the Veterans Monument in Greenwood Cemetery. Regent Sandra Klausing and guests paid tribute to the courage, valor and sacrifices of patriot ancestors.
Charla Fought gave the invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Vice regent Alesia Feiertag read the poem, “Dear Ancestor.”
Recording secretary Sharla Thompson shared the history of the Veterans Headstone Project, spearheaded by Jane McKibbon. Corresponding secretary Maureen Bartow and guest, Kathy Davies, visiting regent of Galloway-Prentice Chapter, Noble County, presented a list of veterans’ names, rank and service. Chapter member Mary McCormick read the closing prayer.
Chapter members then traveled to nine LaGrange County cemeteries to bless each new gravestone with an individual prayer and white ribbon. The white ribbon is an awareness ribbon used to signify or spread a belief by the LaGrange de Lafayette Chapter, NSDAR, to recognize service.
The Blessing of the Graves is one of the most meaningful ceremonies of the year for DAR chapters. The public is welcome to attend blessing events.
