At the start of 2020, MillerCoors Brewing made a bold name change to become the Molson Coors Beverage Company. This seemed a little strange to longtime industry watchers — to see a company with more than 150 years of brewing experience drop their known commodity from their name. In the last couple of weeks, we have become aware of what their new direction is.
In mid-September, Molson Coors announced a joint venture with D. G. Yuengling to produce and distribute the Yuengling family of beers in 25 western states starting in 2021. This has been heralded as a great deal for both companies. This allows Yuengling to reach nearly nationwide distribution without the need to purchase old breweries or build new ones from the ground up, saving millions of dollars in infrastructure and logistics. Molson Coors gains access to a beer that has growing sales and an almost cult-like following in states where Yuengling has not been previously available.
On Sept. 29, Molson Coors signed and exclusive agreement with Coca-Cola to make, market and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the United States. In the announcement, four flavors of seltzer were available in a photo of the new cans: tangy lemon lime, exotic pineapple, strawberry guava and tropical mango.
This, much like the Yuengling agreement, is a logistical win for both companies. One of the big questions I mentioned in an earlier column is how does Coca-Cola distribute an alcoholic beverage through a non-alcoholic network? Allowing Molson Coors and its network of distributors to handle the product makes for a clean nationwide footprint without the expense of adding licensing and training for Coca-Cola’s network of distribution. Production of Topo Chico Seltzer at Molson Coors breweries helps to keep capacity high at their plants.
On Oct. 2, Molson Coors announced a 10-year exclusive distribution agreement with Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based La Colombe Coffee. The high-end coffee roaster has a small nationwide chain of retail cafes but is large player in the ready-to-drink coffee drinks through drug, convenience and grocery store channels. In the press release, the companies claim that its combined forces will more than double La Colombe’s access into drug and convenience stores.
This is the second time these two companies have agreed to work together. In 2019, Molson Coors agreed to produce La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee, placing it into test markets in late 2019 and expected for national distribution early in 2021.
These announcements, along with Molson Coors partnership with beverage incubator LA Libations, with which they have already announced four new non-alcoholic products for 2021, has the brewing giant quickly pivoting into a position away from traditional beer and brewing offerings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.