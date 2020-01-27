Teen film project starts next week at Cahoots
ANGOLA — TBH is hosting a teen film making project at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St.
From February to May, a team will gather on Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., starting next week. They will develop, film, write, produce and edit a half-hour show that will be shown on Fort Wayne channel WFWA, a public broadcasting station, as part of a larger TV series.
The group will first develop a topic for its show. Other topics already featured in the series include gun violence, vaping, mental health issues and bullying.
Students 13 to 19 years old will work with media industry professionals. They must have access to a cell phone with video capabilities, video camera or similar device.
For details, call 527-0020.
Coin show in Fort Wayne in March
FORT WAYNE — The Old Fort Coin Club will host a coin and currency show on Sunday, March 15, at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and parking and admission are free. Food will be available.
There will be more than 50 tables of numismatic material on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.