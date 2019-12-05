KENDALLVILLE — St. John’s Lutheran Church and School has announced its schedule of holiday services.
Advent services are Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Students in grades 3, 4 and 5 will lead the Dec. 11 service. Students in grades 6, 7 and 8 will lead the Dec. 18 service.
A Christmas concert will be presented Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person at the door.
On Christmas Eve, the church will have a contemporary service at 5 p.m. in the worship center, and a traditional service at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
A traditional service will be held at 9 a.m. on Christmas Day in the sanctuary.
A traditional New Year’s Eve service is at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church and school are at 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville.
