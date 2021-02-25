KENDALLVILLE — Storytime, crafts and challenges are among the March activities for younger patrons of the Kendallville Public Library and it Limberlost Branch in Rome City. Here is the schedule:
Family Storytime
Mondays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Kendallville Public Library and Limberlost Branch, Rome City
Family Story Time runs through May with some bonus materials from the library’s partners. Each Monday, stop in to pick up a themed kit that connects patrons with the library’s online resources to encourage parents and children to Read, Sing, Create, Explore and Investigate. The Before5 organizations will bring an extra daily joy activity the second week of each month. The third week of each month patrons will get special SparKit! materials through Early Childhood Alliance and a grant from the Cole Foundation. Complete the activities at home and share them with the library. Kits are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last, at both library locations.
Luck of the Irish
Wednesday, March 3, both locations
Don’t miss a chance to grab an Irish Take & Make. This kit is full of items for getting in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a mini country study that includes recipes, games, and more! This project is available for kids in grades K-5 on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Come play D&D each Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. This is open to teens in grades 6-12 and is limited to 10 players.
Launch This!
Wednesday, March 10, both locations
Grab a Launcher kit and then send the library some pictures or videos of what is flying. This kit is available for kids in grades K-5 on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Straw Bracelets
Wednesday, March 17, both locations
Take these simple supplies to make your own bracelet, headband or bookmark. This project is open to youth in grades K-5 on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Book Page Pots
Wednesday, March 24, both locations
Stop in for this awesome teen Take and Make. Everything needed to grow beautiful flowers is included. This activity is open to teens in grade 6-12. Registration is required. Pick up is available at both locations.
Spring Break Reading Challenge
Begins Friday, March 26, at both locations
Join the library for a Spring Break Challenge. Pick up a BINGO sheet, complete library tasks and choose a prize. Students in grades K-12 can pick up BINGO sheets to complete various library tasks. Once you receive a BINGO, stop in and choose a prize. One BINGO makes you eligible for items like Among Us plushies, funko pop keychains, various cards games, squishes and more. Each additional BINGO — up to five — is another chance win the Switch Lite grand prize. Forms will be collected until April 19 with the drawing happening on April 20. Pick up and return your forms at either library location.
