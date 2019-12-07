Christmas Parade at 1 p.m. today
KENDALLVILLE — The 51st annual Kendallville Christmas Parade is today at 1 p.m. The parade starts at North Side Elementary School, Harding Street, and concludes at the American Legion Post 86 on South Main Street.
Following the parade, The Strand Theatre will show a free film Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch,” beginning at 2 p.m. Santa Claus will also greet children after the parade in the old Antiques and More store on South Main Street.
