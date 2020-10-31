Reservations taken for holiday concerts
FREMONT — The Buehrer family will be in concert twice in November and twice in December to celebrate the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Reservations must be made due to limited occupancy at the Olde York Church. The concerts will be held on the second and fourth Sundays of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Text to 495-1911 or email pastorshoffman@gmail.com to make a reservation.
Watchtower distributed
A national Jehovah’s Witness campaign aims to distribute The Watchtower magazines to local residents, businesses and government officials in November.
The magazine — with the cover title “What Is God’s Kingdom?” — will be offered free of charge in over 300 languages. An electronic copy is at jw.org/en/library/magazines/watchtower-no2-2020-may-jun.
