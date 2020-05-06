”The two most important days in your life are the day you were born, and the day you find out why.”
— Mark Twain
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader, or possibly your grandma. Each week, I will choose a quote, that speaks to me and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. Choosing quotes will not be easy, as there are so many good ones to choose from. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
Mark Twain is a great author, known for writing books like “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and the sequel “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” As a 19th-century author, he encouraged many people to learn to read at a time when many people didn’t know how or have access to books. Reading “Tom Sawyer” at this time would be our equivalent to watching the latest Star Wars film.
His quote, “the two most important days in your life are the day you were born, and the day you find out why,” has great meaning for all of us.
As we travel through the journey of life, we ask that question to ourselves many times. “Why are we here?” It can be answered many ways. My simple answer is to be a good husband, good father, and good grandfather. To be a role model for others in my circle of life.
We all live in our own circle of life based on where we live and who we come in contact with on our travel through life. I am amazed that when I go to the airport, that I will see people from all over the world who I will pass and never see again.
So, take a minute and ponder over Mark Twain’s quote. Decide why you are here and think of how your answer affects how you live your life. My first job was as a teacher at a Catholic school in Florida where most of teachers were nuns who, by definition, were on earth to serve Christ through service of the Catholic Church. I admire them because that is their “why.” I think the beauty of life is that each of us is here for a different reason, a different purpose.
I hope each of you finds your why!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.