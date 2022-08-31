LAGRANGE — Preschoolers will “Move Like the Animals Do” at a special Story Time program with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s Zoomobile on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m.
All branches will close Monday, Sept. 5, for the Labor Day holiday.
Story times at the Topeka and Shipshewana branches are canceled Sept. 27 and 28 so that all preschoolers may attend the program in LaGrange.
Registration is appreciated, but not required, for story times. The normal Preschool Story Time schedule is:
LaGrange: Every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Shipshewana: Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Topeka: Every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Here is the September program schedule at LaGrange, Topeka and Shipshewana libraries:
Hillsdale College Free Online Course: Mark Twain: Tom Sawyer, Huckleberry Finn, and selected Short Stories
Nine Fridays: Sept. 2-Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m., LaGrange
Mark Twain – pen name of Samuel Clemens (1835-1910) – has been called the father of American literature. Twain’s realist fiction reveals timeless truths about human nature and encourages reform in the reader and society. Join the group to watch the nine 30-minute lectures in this series and discuss afterward. Nine weeks, no prerequisites and it is a non-credit course for age 12 and older. Call 260-463-2841, extension 1030 to register.
Second Saturday Book Club
Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., LaGrange
This month: “The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck.
At the end of World War II, three widows, whose lives and fates are intertwined, live in a crumbling castle that once played host to all of German high society. Copies of the book are available at the LaGrange adult desk for readers age 16 and older.
Musical Tuesday: “Singin’ In the Rain”
Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. LaGrange
The movie musical stars Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds. A silent film star falls for a chorus girl just as he and his delusional, jealous screen partner are trying to make the difficult transition to talking pictures in 1920s Hollywood. Free admission and free popcorn. Rated G, running time 1 hour, 43 minutes.
Painting with Carl Mosher: “Rowboat”
Friday, Sept. 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., LaGrange
Carl will supply all the materials for artists age 12 and older. Cost is $25 per person, payable to Carl at class. Classes fill quickly! Register at 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
Teen Games-Grades 6-12
Monday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m., LaGrange
Limited registration; must register by Sept. 9 to guarantee enough supplies. Theme: Playing board games.
Patchwork Trails
Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at Metz Fen Trail, Pine Knob Park, 2835W SR 120, Howe. Meet at the Program Center.
Each monthly Patchwork Trails walk showcases the seasonal beauty unique to each property. Walkers will look at what’s blooming, what’s singing, what’s flying, and what’s underfoot. No fees or registration required. All ages welcome.
Elementary Book Club-Grades 2-5
Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. LaGrange
Readers will discuss “The Legend of Spud Murphy” by Erin Colfer, do a fun activity, and pass out the next book club book. The book club will be dividing into two new book clubs in October, One clubs is for children in Grades 1-4 and the other club is for children in Grades 4-8. Fourth-graders can choose which book club to join.
Make-N-Take: Macramé Leaves Wall Art
Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m., LaGrange
Make a stunning piece of wall art with simple macramé techniques. All supplies are furnished. Space limited for age 12 and older. Cost: $25 per person. Reservation and $10 deposit due by Sept. 16 at LaGrange.
Movie and Popcorn (All Ages)
Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m., LaGrange
The film selection will be announced. Free popcorn provided; Bring your own covered drink if desired.
Teen Book Chat & Craft-Grades 6-12
Monday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. LaGrange
Limited registration by Sept. 19. Readers will discuss “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and make a fun craft. The book club will be dividing into two book clubs in October, one for readers in Grades 4-8 and one for Grades 8-12. The book clubs will have different book choices. Eight-graders may choose which club to join.
Musical Tuesday: “Babes In Arms”
Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m., LaGrange
The movie stars Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland. A group of vaudevillians hits the road. Frustrated by being left behind, all of their kids put on a show themselves to raise money for the families and prove they have talent, too. Admission and the popcorn are free; running time: 1 hour, 34 minutes.
STEAM Program (Ages 8-12, Grades 3-6)
(Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math)
Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m., LaGrange
Participant must register by Sept. 16. Class is limited to 12 kids, who will make Lego candy dispensers to take home.
Find more information at www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
