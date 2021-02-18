On Monday, Anheuser-Busch InBev subsidiary Grupo Modelo has sued beverage giant Constellation Brands for misuse of the trademark Corona. This is another strange example of massive corporate legal departments at work.
A little background to this odd story. In 2013, AB InBev purchased the remaining 50-percent of Grupo Modelo ownership that it previously did not control. U.S. Federal antitrust regulators required the company to sell the rights to Grupo Modelo products to another company, which Constellation purchased. This was a pretty straight forward move as Constellation was already the importer of Modelo brands (which include Modelo, Corona, Pacifico and Victoria).
In February 2020, Constellation launched their new product, Corona Hard Seltzers. Even with the unfortunate timing of the product launch as the Corona Virus started locking-down the country, Corona Seltzers found a strong audience. According to sales tracking company Nielsen, Corona Hard Seltzer was the fourth largest brand in the seltzer category, trailing (in order) White Claw (owned by Mike’s Hard Lemonade parent company Mark Anthony Brands, Boston Beer’s Truly Seltzers and Bud Light Seltzer, owned by AB InBev.
On Monday, Feb. 15, Grupo Modelo filed suit for breach of contract against Constellation Brands in Federal Court in the New York Southern District. Modelo claims that Constellation violated the deal by using the Corona brand for a non-beer product. In a report by the Reuters News Agency, a Constellation spokesman stated that the company was “very surprised” by the lawsuit.
From an outsider, non-legal point-of-view, this is a very odd tact for AB InBev to take. Even is AB InBev or Modelo is looking at Corona Hard Seltzer as a competitor on a brand that they might try to run off the market, it does not seem to benefit the company in the long run. Corona brands are almost exclusively within Anheuser-Busch partner or owned distribution houses. Corona Hard Seltzers are not the only Flavored Malt Beverage that has the Corona brand. Corona Refresca FMB was rolled out in 2019, however, it is not part of the complaint.
This lawsuit may have some strange consequences should it go all the way to judgement. Technically (and in most state’s liquor law definition) Flavored Malt Beverages fall under the purview of the Beer category, due to the base alcohol for the product is from some type of fermented malted grain. To claim that Constellation has promoted a non-beer that is an FMB could create a new legal grey area that could have producers and distributors scrambling.
Ironically, this is not the only hard seltzer legal front that AB InBev is now battling. Michelob Ultra Hard Seltzer was just recently launched as the “first” and “only” organic hard seltzer on the market. Oregon-based Suzie’s Brewery Co. has sued because Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer first hit the market last summer (Aug. 1, 2020), a full four months before the AB InBev product.
