Wayne Center Elementary School
Second Trimester
All A’s
Third Grade: Isaiah Creech, Aubrey Kammerer, Alexis McGregor, Adelynn Bateman, Korbin Borders, Bella Bortner, Isabelle Deskins, Easton Hamil, CC Knox and Kali Spaw.
Fourth Grade: Reagan Haney, Blake Silver, Beau Bolen and Lincoln James.
Fifth Grade: Elizabeth Walkup, Allison Shearer, James Deveau, Kyndra Krontz, Emmy Oburn, Ayrton Streich and Owen Will.
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Ember Capps, Adelyn Collins, Brylee Herron, Leah Rouch, Addy Slone, Kimber Bolen, Shaylin Newhall and Violet Scott.
Fourth Grade: Graycen Faherty, Grace Maners, Eli Mason, Graham Pyle, Lydia Swogger, Emma Felger, Mollie Forbes, Arianna Howell, Eva Mettert, Cay O’Leary, Lilly Ruse, Zach Starry and Paiton Woods.
Fifth Grade: Renji Peterson, Lila Newhall, Sydnee Hillier, Keelan Gustafson, Jayden Easterday, Kennedy David, Jaedyn Diehm, Stella Hanson, Maddison Harlan, Jackson Hogan, Joey Petersen, Bailey Ruse, Ahydan Wabika and Chloe Watson-Ray.
All B’s
Fifth Grade: Boston Charles
