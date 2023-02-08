LIGONIER — Jan. 30 was a big day for the West Noble Elementary Student Council. Council members were pleased to accept a large donation from Ceres Solutions Cooperative and the co-op’s fuel partner, CountryMark Co-op.
Ceres and CountryMark combined efforts to deliver $1,000 to help finance a critical school initiative: the food insecurity program called Charger PowerPaks.
Charger PowerPaks provides 200 weekend food bags to West Noble students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The bags are packed and provided discreetly for children to take home as needed. Each weekend bag contains breakfast items, fruit, protein items, and snacks in easy-to-open packaging that requires no preparation.
According to one of the program organizers, Anne Lowe, all of the funding necessary is provided through generous donations by individuals and local businesses who care about the health and well-being of West Noble students.
Ceres Solutions is the 100% farmer-owned cooperative that recently acquired four agronomy locations from the former Frick Services last September. One of those acquired locations operates out of Wawaka, with the others in Leiter Ford, Larwill and Wyatt, Indiana.
Julie Leighty and Clay Preston, representing the Wawaka Ceres team, presented the donation to the program.
“Our employees have children going through the West Noble schools and we know that food insecurity can happen at any time to a family,” Leighty said. “Giving back locally is a core cause for Ceres Solutions, and we’re pleased such a large donation could be arranged right here in our back yard.”
“On behalf of Charger PowerPaks, New Community Initiatives, West Noble staff and students, thank you to Ceres Solutions and CountryMark for this generous donation.,” said Anne Lowe. “It comes at a time when our dollars are stretched due to rising food prices. This donation will help ensure that every selected student will continue receiving a Charger PowerPak every weekend for the remainder of this school year.”
The team at Ceres Solutions hopes the donation inspires others to consider giving to this worthy grassroots program. This donation will meet needs for the remainder of this school year, but the due to high food prices, for the first time ever, program organizers do not have funds set aside for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Those interested in providing support to ChargerPaks can learn more by emailing the team at chargerpowerpaks@gmail.com.
Ceres Solutions is based in Crawfordsville, Indiana, with almost 100 agronomy, feed and fuel outlets across Indiana and Michigan. The company delivers agronomy products and services as well as premium quality CountryMark diesel fuel, gasoline, DEF, lubes and propane gas to customers. Ceres Solutions also supplies custom recommendations and animal nutrition products to livestock producers.
