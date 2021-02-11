ANGOLA — The Steuben County Well Child Clinic is going to start holding health clinics starting in March.
In order to attend one of the clinics, preregistration is required and may be made by calling 665-2403 on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The clinic is on the third floor of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola. People are asked to distance and masks must be worn.
Here are the clinics:
Dentist
All dentistry clinics are on Tuesdays from noon to 1:30 p.m. They are on the following Tuesdays: March 9, April 20, May 18, June 8, July 20, Aug. 24, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 4.
Optometrist
All optometry clinics are on Tuesdays from noon to 1:30 p.m. They are on the following Tuesdays: March 16, April 13, May 11, June 15, July 13, Aug. 17, Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 16.
Physical
Physicals are provided on a variety of days. This year they are Tuesday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, April 30, 1-4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, May 25, noon to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 23, 1-4:30 p.m.; Friday, July 16, 1-4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 3, noon to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 10 1-4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1-4:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 2p.m.
