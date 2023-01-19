Garden plot reservations open Feb. 1
KENDALLVILLE — Sunset Park gardening spaces are available to reserve, beginning Feb. 1 at the Kendallville Park Office at 211 Iddings St.
The fee is $15 per plot, which is about 25 feet by 50 feet, or 1,250 square feet. Plots are located at Sunset Park at the corner of Rush Street and Weston Avenue.
The park office is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Music lessons to begin at CLC
KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., will have several opportunities for music lessons, beginning this month.
Adult Piano Lessons with Celeste Gates, will be Jan. 23-Feb. 27, at 3 p.m.
Children may take guitar lessons, starting Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., for six weeks on Saturdays.
Kids Choir will practice Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. with a performance on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.
Homeschooled students may register for beginning piano lessons for six weeks, from Jan. 23 to Feb. 27. Class sessions are at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org for more information or to register.
Housing authority to meet
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority will meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments, 240 Angling Road.
