AVILLA —Immanuel Lutheran Church, the oldest Lutheran church in Noble County, will mark the 175th anniversary of its founding at a special church service on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Immanuel was established in 1844 through the work of the famous Lutheran missionary, the Rev. Friedrich C. D. Wyneken, who helped found the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and was its second president.
The Rev. Daniel Brege, president of the Indiana District of the Lutheran Church- Missouri Synod, will be the guest speaker at the 9:30 a.m. service. Following a carry-in luncheon, a program will be presented on the history of the church and the ministers who have served the congregation.
Friends and former members of Immanuel are invited to the event.
