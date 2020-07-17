Layna Diann, a girl was born July 12 to Homer and Erma (Miller) Mullet, Topeka.
Lincoln Shawn, a boy, was born July 14 to Jaspn and Gloria (Miller) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Mikah Daniel, a boy, was born July 14 to Eli and Sarah (Yoder) Gingrich, Wolcottville.
Kevin Lee, a boy, was born July 15 to Marcus and Rosetta (Whetstone) Miller, Middlebury.
Cheryle Arlene, a girl, was born June 18 to James and LorAnna (Bontrager) Yoder, Wolcottville.
Hanna Faith, a girl, was born June 20 to Merle and Ida Mae (Schrock) Miller, LaGrange.
Cameron Lynn, a boy, was born June 21 to Loren D. and Susan Eileen (Schlabach) Lambright, Middlebury,
Angie Jolee, a girl, was born June 23 to Myron and Rachel (Stutzman) Miller, Millersburg.
Lindsey Kate, a girl, was born June 24 to James and Kristina R. (Lehman) Miller, Shipshewana.
Heidi Alyse, a girl, was born June 25 to Daryl and Vonda (Hostetler) Bontrager, Goshen.
Austin Joshua, a boy, was born June 25 to Larry and LeEtta (Fry) Eash, Topeka.
Josiah Daniel, a boy, was born June 25 to Mahlon and Melinda (Yoder) Wingard, Ligonier.
Leah Elaine, a girl, was born June 28 to Wayne and Sharlene (Yoder) Eash, Ligonier.
Leah Jayne, a girl, was born July 2 to Samuel and JoEtta (Bontrager) Schlabach, LaGrange.
