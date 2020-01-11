KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park & Recreation Department will host a ping pong tournament Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St. Tournament participation is free, with play beginning at 9 a.m.
Divisions are offered for girls, women, boys, men and open doubles. Preregistration at the Youth Center is requested by Friday, Jan. 17, with name, age, male or female divisions, singles and/or doubles, and a phone number.
The Kendallville Park and Recreation Department maintains park facilities and conducts numerous programs to enhance the quality of life for Kendallville residents. Offerings include programs to improve fitness, education in native Indiana ecology and conservation, and promotion of the arts. Community-based special programs, events and festivals are also conducted.
The department’s mission is to provide quality parks and facilities, open spaces, natural areas and leisure services which will enhance the well-being of Kendallville citizens.
