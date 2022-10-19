Police offering self-defense class
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Police Department will conduct a self-defense class for women on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Officers will teach techniques that women can use to defend and protect themselves.
The class is $5 per person. Register online at the community Learning Center’s website: www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org and click on the Events button.
