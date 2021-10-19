West Noble to host special-needs parents
LIGONIER — West Noble School Corporation will hold an informational meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. in the central office for parents of children with special needs who reside within the West Noble attendance area. These students may be homeschooled or attend a non-public school.
Flu shots coming to senior center
KENDALLVILLE — Walgreens will hold a flu shot clinic Wednesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 7 a.m. at the Noble County Council on Aging, 516 S. Main St. Call 260-347-4226 at 260-347-6801.
