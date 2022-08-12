OK parents, let’s be honest — watching kids shows is kind of dreadful.
I grew up in the “Barney” era, when the big purple singing and dancing dinosaur made my parents want to huck the TV through the window and into the yard.
So how special is it to find a show that not only kids love, but that parents can (and do) love too?
Enter “Bluey,” the Australian-produced animated short series that has captured the hearts of not just the kids who are the target audience, but their parents sitting and watching episodes with them.
The third season of “Bluey” has just been uploaded to the Disney+ streaming service — which is how American audiences first got introduced to this Australian Broadcasting Corp. show — on Wednesday and you can bet families (mine included) are watching.
“Bluey” features seven-minute shorts starring the Heeler family, a family of four anthropomorphic Blue Heeler dogs. The eponymous Bluey is the 6-year-old older sister along with her younger sister, 4-year-old Bingo; her dad, Bandit; and her mum, Chilli.
The magic of Bluey is in its imagination, with most episodes centering around the creative an often magical-seeming games the girls play with their parents or friends. These aren’t just your typical hide and seek or playing tea party, either, as the Heelers play more like an improv group that fully commits every time.
Their many games include Kids (Bluey is the mom while Bingo and Dad play the role of her two kids in the grocery store); Featherwand (Bingo scoops up a feather that has the magic power to make any item extremely heavy); Grannies (Bluey and Bingo dress up and act like two old ladies) or Ticklecrabs (Bandit accidentally brings home two crabs from the beach who chase him around the house tickling him) among dozens others.
They’re all brilliant games cooked up by young imaginations, made even better by Mom and Dad’s willingness to lean full in — and games families can recreate themselves at home, too.
The colorful and cute animation has no problem capturing the attention of youngsters — my 3-year-old Luke loves the show and knows all of the characters — and the fun games makes “Bluey” enjoyable from pre-schoolers honestly probably through bigger kids.
But I said earlier that one of the best things about “Bluey” is its appeal toward adults and this is where the show rises from just something kids might like to something parents will want to sit down and watch with their youngsters.
“Bluey” has become the rage among adults because of the way it captures a not-so-always perfect home life and the real challenges and frustrations of parenting small kids.
Bandit is an absolute powerhouse in that respect, because while you’ll watch him bend over backward for his girls — up to and including walking around on all fours pretending to be a horse and participating in a wedding to another horse played by his brother, as well as taking on a day in the nail salon and getting a makeup makeover from his girls — there are those honest flashes where it’s clear the parents would rather be taking a break.
For example, in the episode at the grocery store when Bluey exclaims, “Let’s play Kids!” Bandit’s immediate response is “Uggggh, not Kids...” Or when the kids announce they’re going to play Ticklecrabs, Chilli hops off the couch and bails on her husband before she too gets caught up in the game.
Then there are the real moments that punch you right in the heart — Bandit slumping down defeated in the kitchen after failing to make the perfect duck-shaped cake for his daughter’s birthday, a heart-to-heart between Chilli and her dad who is supposed to be taking it easy due to a heart condition but instead runs off “Fugitive” style with Bluey and Bingo, or the much-renowned “Baby Race” episode recounting Chilli’s early years with her daughter and the feeling that she and her daughter weren’t matching up with the other moms and kids and the heartwarming reassurance that, no, it’s not a race and you’re doing just fine.
Bandit and Chilli are parents very much in love and very much in tune with their children, something that any couple watching with their youngsters can appreciate and aspire to keep alive in their own home.
In the kid’s show genre that can range from annoyingly repetitive, to saccharine-sweet to uncompromisingly upbeat and positive, we’ve all been there. Finding a show for your kids to watch is a constant balancing battle between what’s appropriate and what isn’t going to make you as a parent want to claw your ears off when you’re hearing it for the 100th time on repeat.
“Bluey” is fun, funny, real and honest, and that’s what has endeared the show to many.
If you’re not watching it with your kids, now’s the time to check it out.
Find the 52 episodes in Season 1, 51 episodes in Season 2 and the 25-episode Season 3 on Disney+ streaming service.
