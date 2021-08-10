LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County has announced that Shelby Demaree is the recipient of the Julia L. Atz Scholarship for 2021.
Demaree is a student at the University of Indianapolis, studying voice and conducting. Demaree is a 2018 graduate of West Noble High School.
“As a young musician, I learned determination, responsibility, grit, integrity, organization, punctuality, and so many other strong life skills because my music educators poured life lessons into me in the moments when they weren’t conducting, “ Demaree said when accepting the scholarship.
“I am passionate about music education because of the lessons both on and off the podium. The future of music is found in the lessons from the conductor’s hands, and I want to be a contributor to that.”
The Julia L. Atz scholarship was established in 2004 by the late John Atz in honor of his wife. Mrs. Atz’s passion for music and the arts guided her family in establishing this scholarship fund at the Community Foundation of Noble County. This is the 12th year a scholarship has been awarded from the fund.
The scholarship is awarded to a senior in college or a post-graduate student pursuing a career in classical music performance or conducting, and with a college grade-point average of 3.00 or above. Applicants can reapply for the scholarship.
For more information regarding the Atz Scholarship or scholarships in general, contact the Community Foundation of Noble County at 894-3335; visit the community foundation’s website in mid-November 2021 at NobleCountyCF.org; or email Jennifer at Jennifer@CFNoble.org
