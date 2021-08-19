These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Michael Jon, a boy, was born Aug. 16 to David and Sarah (Troyer0 Miller, Wolcottville.
Kristen Ranea, a girl, was born Aug. 14 to Mark and Sara Beth (Miller) Miller, Wolcottville.
Nolan Wayne, a boy, was born Aug. 10 to Mervin and Elaine (Yoder) Schlabach, LaGrange.
Jamin Isaac, a boy, was born Aug. 10 to Jacob and Fern (Miller) Bontreger, LaGrange.
Alaina Jolyn, a girl, was born Aug. 9 to Myron and Lisa (Miller) Frey, LaGrange.
Maria Justine, a girl, was born Aug. 9 to Leroy and Brenda (Miller) Helmuth, Shipshewana.
Sharon F., a girl, was born Aug. 7 to Felty and Mary (Beechy) Troyer, LaGrange.
Sophie Claire, a girl, was born Aug. 6 to Eric and Melissa (Miller) Bontrager, Goshen.
Kendra Shiann, a girl, was born Aug. 6 to Marlin and Barbara (Schwartz) Hochstetler, Wolcottville.
Isaiah Martin, a boy, was born Aug 6 to Marion and Julia (Yoder) Yoder, Millersburg.
Alyssa Kate, a girl, was born Aug. 4 to Darryl and Waneta (Schlabach) Bontrager. Topeka.
Gabriel Jess, a boy, was born Aug. 3 to Lyle and Jeanie (Schmucker) Yoder, Middlebury.
Allison Nicole, a girl, was born Aug. 2 to Kenneth and Carolyn (Lehman) Miller, Shipshewana.
Aaron Jon, a boy, was born Aug. 1 to Samuel and Joetta (Bontrager) Schlabach, Wawaka.
Jada Evangeline, a girl, was born July 31 to Isaiah and Elaine (Miller) Yutzy, Goshen.
Emma Rose, a girl, was born July 26, to Alan and Esther (Yoder) Troyer, Howe.
Ethan Michael, a boy, was born July 24 to Matthew and Marlene (Bontrager) Beechy, Middlebury.
