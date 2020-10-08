COLDWATER, Mich. — A Moody Blues tribute concert will be live streamed by Tibbits Opera House on Oct. 17.
Tibbits Entertainment Series will present “GO NOW! The Moody Blues Tribute Online Concert” on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. but the link will be available on demand until Oct. 31 for ticket holders to view the concert at their convenience. Tickets cost $15.
Multiple regional theaters, including Tibbits, will benefit from this live-streaming performance. For more information or to purchase a household ticket that will specifically benefit Tibbits, follow the instructions on the event at Tibbits.org. Ticket buyers will receive a unique, non-shareable link prior to the concert to view from the comfort of their home.
Since the 1960s, as a part of the historic original British invasion of Supergroups, The Moody Blues lit up the hearts and minds of millions of rock fans with anthems like “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon” and “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band)” which express universal themes of love, compassion and peace. The band has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and has been awarded 14 platinum and gold discs. In 2018, The Moody Blues were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Gordon Marshall, drummer with The Moody Blues for over 25 years, formed the band GO NOW!, a tribute to the music of The Moody Blues. This never-before-seen live-streaming concert at the Harlequin Theatre in London marks the first time since early spring that the band will come together to perform. Mick Wilson, the lead singer of GO NOW!, was the lead singer of the band 10cc for over 20 years. Gordon and Mick are joined on stage by Patrick Duffin, Ryan Farmery and Nick Kendall.
In recent years GO NOW! has performed throughout the U.K., selling out theaters and making many return appearances. Its first venture into the U.S. in 2019 resulted in 12 out of 12 sold-out performances at venues in Arizona and resulted in a planned repeat 14-show run in Arizona and California in the spring of 2020.
