KENDALLVILLE —Members of the East Noble Class of 1971 and their friends and relatives are urged to help spread the word about the 50th reunion of the class planned for Friday, Oct. 8, from 6-10 p.m. at Cobblestone Golf Course and Event Center, west of Kendallville.
The cost will be $25 per person. The menu will include a light buffet by Goeglein’s. A cash bar will be available.
Sue Sherer, chairman of the committee, requests that checks payable to “East Noble Class of 1971” be mailed to her by Aug. 1. Her address is 1290 Eastgate Drive, Kendallville, IN 46755. Tickets will not be available at the door.
In addition to Tom and Sue Sherer, others helping to plan the event are Marty Fortman Filloff, Judy Henney, Larry Holbrook, Jim and Susie Pippenger, Mike and Diane Mapes, Deb Hockley and Terry and Grace Housholder.
Grace Housholder is compiling information for a class directory. Classmates are asked to email the following information to Grace: name (including maiden name); address; phone number (if desired); and any additional information such as profession, family and hobbies that they wish to share. Please email ghousholder@kpcmedia.com as soon as possible so that she can start work on the directory. She will reply to all emails to confirm receipt.
Anyone who would like to golf Friday and/or Saturday should contact Larry Holbrook or Tom Sherer. Classmates are also invited to gather informally at Sylvan Cellars on Saturday night, Oct. 9. Reservations are not needed.
A block of rooms is on reserve at two Kendallville hotels for Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct 9. Any rooms not reserved will be released Oct 1.
The hotels are the Best Western (347-5263) and the Rodeway Inn (343-0000).
“We hope as many classmates attend as possible, but if you are unable to attend, please send your directory information to Grace so everyone can enjoy ‘catching up,’” said Sue Sherer.
