KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library has unveiled a new service called Book Bundles. This is for adults who would like a little help with their reading list. Maybe you are a voracious reader and always need new books to read. Or perhaps you don’t read that much because you can’t find anything you like. We can help in both cases!
The idea is simple. You fill out a brief questionnaire, telling us what you like and don’t like. Our staff will note your preferences and choose a selection of books for you based on your criteria. We’ll let you know when they are ready to pick up, and then you stop in and check them out. Return them when you are done as usual.
When you are ready for another set of books, just let us know! After each Book Bundle you check out, we’ll request that you fill out a quick online or paper survey to let us know how we did. That will help us make adjustments to your next selection that might better suit your tastes.
If you are ready to get started, you can fill out an application in the library or online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org now. Let us help you find your next favorite author or genre.
