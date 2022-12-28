LAGRANGE — Knowing what to do if you suspect a friend, loved one, co-worker or neighbor is considering suicide can empower you to help them get the support they need.
That’s why Parkview LaGrange Hospital continues to offer free suicide prevention training to the community as 2022 gives way to a new year.
Trainers from the hospital teach QPR, which stands for question, persuade and refer. The goal of QPR classes is to save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training. Just as CPR training equips the learner to provide an emergency response to someone experiencing a physical health crisis, QPR equips them to act in a mental health crisis.
Anyone 18 and older can learn QPR in a short time and be prepared to recognize the signs of someone at risk of suicide, offer the person hope and connect them to expert, compassionate care.
In 2023, classes will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, alternating between in-person classes and virtual classes:
• Tuesday, Jan. 17 (virtual class via Microsoft Teams app)
• Tuesday, Feb. 21 (in-person class at the hospital)
• Tuesday, Mar. 21 (virtual class)
• Tuesday, April 18 (in-person)
• Tuesday, May 16 (virtual class)
• Tuesday, June 20 (in-person)
• Tuesday, July 18 (virtual class)
• Tuesday, Aug. 15 (in-person class)
• Tuesday, Sept. 19 (virtual class)
• Tuesday, Oct. 17 (in-person class)
• Tuesday, Nov. 21 (virtual class)
• Tuesday, Dec. 19 (in-person)
Participants need only take one class to obtain the necessary training.
To participate in a virtual class, individuals will need to have access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with the free app Microsoft Teams. Due to the nature of the subject matter and the types of discussions that arise in the training, all participants must be able to use a video connection that enables them to see and hear each other, and the Microsoft Teams app works well for that purpose.
Registration is required at least three days prior to the preferred training date, and capacity is limited. To register, visit parkview.com/preventsuicide. For additional information, or to inquire about training for small groups, call (260) 463-9270.
The Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus is located on Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20 in LaGrange.
