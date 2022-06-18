KENDALLVILLE — Two Parkview Health professionals will lead a discussion on advance care planning at the Diabetes Support Group meeting, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Erica Downing, advance care planning facilitator and instructor, and Jennifer Hornberger, social support specialist, will lead attendees through a discussion on the process.
The June 23 conversation will include determining one’s healthcare values and goals, the healthcare choices that may need to be made in the future, how to talk about choices with loved ones and doctors or other providers and making a written plan for an advance directive. Often called a living will, an advance directive provides instructions on a person’s wishes regarding emergency medical interventions and end-of-life care.
Educational materials will be available for attendees to fill out or take home. Downing and Hornberger can also assist attendees in completing documents. Attendees can also follow up with a one-on-one appointment to complete the conversation.
Diabetes support group meetings are free, but registration in advance is required. Please call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 260-347-8125 to register. For the health and safety of all participants, social distancing and wearing a face mask are recommended.
A virtual option is available for people who cannot attend the meeting in person. Anyone interested in the virtual option should ask about it when calling to register for the support group meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.