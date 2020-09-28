ELKHART — A new era for the Elkhart County Symphony is underway.
The symphony board of directors recently approved new conductor Soo H. Han. Soo Han replaces Brian Groner, who is retiring after more than a decade as the symphony’s conductor.
Han is the director of orchestral studies at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio. He will continue to hold his position in higher education in addition to conducting the Elkhart County Symphony.
"My heart is filled with immense gratitude and joy to receive the honor of being appointed the next music director of the Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra," Han said. "Over the past decade, I have had many personal and professional connections in Elkhart County. Through these interactions, I’ve come to care very much about the Elkhart community and already feel a deep sense of kinship with its people.
"I am beyond excited to be with the extraordinary musicians of the orchestra," he continued. "Together, through music, I look forward to bringing more love and joy to the Elkhart County community and serving to build our shared sense of humanity with one another. I can’t wait for the adventure ahead. It's good to be home again, in Indiana."
Soo Han holds degrees from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington and Indiana University School of Education in Indianapolis, and earned his doctor of musical arts degree in orchestral conducting at Michigan State University. He was the director of orchestras at Carmel High School in Carmel from 2002 until 2016.
Han brings international, regional and state conducting experience, including guest conducting in Australia, Thailand and China. In the United States, he has conducted in Florida, California, Oregon, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana. He also serves as an educational clinician for Conn-Selmer, serves on the board of directors of the Midwest International Clinic, and is an educational strings artist for D’Addario Corporation.
"Soo Han’s mastery of orchestra conducting includes high-energy performance and rehearsal skills, amazing attention to musical detail, and a solid base of instructional skills to educate musicians and audiences alike," said John Hill, co-executive director of the Elkhart County Symphony. "The symphony looks forward to Soo Han’s tenure and anticipates an exciting symphony performance season in 2021."
A welcoming recognition is being planned for Soo Han and will be announced soon. Stay connected to the Elkhart County Symphony for updates at elkhartsymphony.org or on its Facebook page.
