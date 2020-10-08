CHURUBUSCO — The Quiet Corner, formerly a tea and coffee room, is now a special events center at 3242 E. C.R. 500S-57.
The center, owned by Dick and Shirley Rinker, is accepting reservations for fall and early winter events such as fundraisers, Bible study groups, retreats for men and women, reunions, and bridal or baby showers. Hilltop space is available for youth retreats, cookouts and bonfires.
Groups are required to respect guidelines in place for the pandemic. No alcoholic beverages are permitted.
Call Shirley Rinker at 260-693-2415 for information.
