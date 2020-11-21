PLEASANT LAKE — A growing rural church changed its name and welcomed a new pastor recently.
Pleasant Lake Community Church, 5142 S. Old U.S. 27, is led by the Rev. Chris Schaefer, a California native who now lives at Ball Lake. Formerly a Mennonite church, Pleasant Lake Community Church welcomes people of all faiths and walks of life.
“It’s very exciting to be part of a church that is growing,” said Schaefer. The congregation totals about 250 people, around half of them children.
“A lot of them have come in the past few years,” said Schaefer, who has been in ministry 34 years along with his wife, Cheryl. They met at Northwestern College in Minnesota.
He served as a youth and children’s pastor for 27 years then as a senior pastor for seven years, spanning 10 denominations through his career, though Pleasant Lake is his first foray into the Mennonite religion. He was initially ordained through the Reform Church of America four years ago.
“We have people from all different backgrounds in our church,” said Schaefer, “so we’re more of a community Bible church.”
He said the congregation welcomes all to “a place where anyone can come to and feel embraced and loved. … They want there to be no barriers to people coming to church.”
Brenda Steury is children’s director, offering a children’s church on Sundays, and Menno Wagler is music leader during 10:30 a.m. services. Schaefer said the music has a wonderful bluegrass feel augmented by beautiful singing voices.
It’s a “spirit-filled, warm worship service,” said Schaefer, who provides an original weekly sermon spurred by the word of God.
“I’m a pretty passionate person,” he said. “I often put a chair up by the pulpit and that’s called the empty chair.”
That chair is for the person who needs to find the love of God and a church family.
Eleven small groups, one for children and three for teens, meet regularly, though COVID-19 has put a pinch on some gatherings.
The Schaefers have five sons and 10 grandchildren, all who live within driving distance of their Ball Lake home. They enjoy running and meeting new people.
“We love the area and we love the people of the church,” Schaefer said.
