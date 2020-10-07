Landon Russell Schiffli was born Oct. 1, 2020 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, to Bryan and Erin Schiffli of Angola, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. She joins siblings Emilyn and MaKenzy. Grandparents include Bill and Debbie Schiffli of Ashley and Jim and Tammie Gasaway of Angola. Great-grandmother is Betty Tom.
New arrival
Amy Oberlin
