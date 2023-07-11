Antique tractor pull today
KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Gas and Steam Association will hold an antique tractor pull today at 6 p.m. on the track south of Floral Hall, on the Noble County Fairgrounds.
Tractor weigh-in takes place from noon to 5:30 p.m. All drivers will attend a meeting at 5:45 p.m., with the pull beginning at 6 p.m. the rain date is Thursday, July 13.
Church rummage sale scheduled
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church will hold a rummage sale Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall of the church, 411 Harding St. Proceeds from this sale benefit the church’s mission projects.
Nominations open for Outstanding Educator
KENDALLVILLE — Thrive by 5, the early childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble counties, has announced the launch of an early childhood educator award.
Thrive by 5 wants to support the early childhood educators in the community by offering an “Outstanding Early Childhood Educator Award” once each quarter for those who care for students, newborn through age 5 (birth through preschool).
Families can nominate a deserving teacher online at www.thriveby5coalition.org. Nominations for the first award are due by Friday, July 28. A few brief questions need to be answered to submit the nomination, including:
The Thrive by 5 Steering Committee will select one winner from the nominations received by July 28. Child care providers and preschool teachers in LaGrange and Noble counties are all eligible to be nominated.
The winner will receive an award to display, as well as a $100 gift card, compliments of the award sponsor, Black & Ramer Insurance.
