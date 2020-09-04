I have always loved Labor Day weekend. When I was a child, it might be one of the last times we camped for the season. Some of my best middle school memories are camping at Manapogo Park in Orland. The smell of a fresh, crisp September morning and falling to sleep after singing around the campfire are my favorite memories!
What are some of your favorite Labor Day memories?
I like the weekend because of the rest we take or the intentionality of time with family. God told us, from the beginning, have a day of rest! Many of us forget what that looks like and what He said there!
So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God, he created them; male and female he created them. — Genesis 1:27
God blessed the seventh day and hallowed it because on it God rested from all the work that he had done in creation. — Genesis 2:3
God shows us how to live, and here he is showing us that rest is essential. We have seen all kinds of studies on sleep and the effects on our bodies. We function better when we rest. The rest is good for our minds. The rest is good for our relationships. There are times we are negative and bitey because we just have not rested well.
What are some restful things you can do this weekend?
I am working on some projects that bring me great joy! I am reading a great book that I cannot wait to finish either tonight or early tomorrow. I am going to take a Sunday spiritual nap, also good for the soul!
I am also going to worship the Lord this weekend. That helps to center my week, keep me in good spirits, and more. Sabbath rest comes when we sing unto the Lord when we enter his courts with thanksgiving and praise. I have done that around a campfire. I have done that from boats. I do that weekly in corporate worship.
How will you incorporate worshiping the Lord into your Sabbath? Many churches may still not be meeting but it means you could tune in and hike at the same time! You could build an evening fire and catch a wonderful message from someone local or far away. Technology helps us to continue to meet together in exciting times and ways.
Do not forget the importance of meeting together with others either! Hebrews 10:25 “not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the day approaching.”
When we meet together, it restores our soul as well. A good conversation with coffee, tea, hot cider and those things speak to me and help center me. I am sure you have something similar that you, too, could be doing!
What will you do this Labor Day to rest and recharge? Remember to rejoice in the Lord; again, I say rejoice as part of your plans. You will feel so much better!
