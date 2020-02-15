ALBION —The Community Foundation of Noble County presented a generous grant Tuesday to the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile as it provided care at Central Noble Primary School.
Thanks to a $12,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Noble County, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile visits various sites around Noble County twice a month. The Care Mobile provides services to children up to age 18 and at no charge to families without insurance.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is a state-of-the-art vehicle delivering medical services directly to medically underserved children in their own neighborhoods. The medical vehicle promotes the healthy and safe development of children by making access to primary pediatric care available to children and families.
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile services include: wellness exam, developmental screening, hearing, vision, lead screening, strep and influenza screening (as needed), immunizations and health and safety education.
For more information or to find out when and where the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be, visit www.parkview.com/pediatrics or www.rmhc.neindiana.org/caremobile.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation, creates, finds and supports programs that directly impact the health and well-being of children and their families. The charity operates the Ronald McDonald House at Parkview and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.
The Ronald McDonald House serves the families of all hospitalized, dependent children 21 and under and is available at absolutely no charge to guest families.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, in partnership with Parkview Health, delivers healthcare to northeast Indiana’s underserved children birth to age 18.
For more information on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana, please visit, www.rmhc-neindiana.org/how-to-help/.
