No skate nights during spring break
KENDALLVILLE — Skate Night, held on Mondays at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St., will be canceled during East Noble school district’s spring break. There is no Skate Night on March 28 or April 4.
April 18 is the last Skate Night for the season.
Housing authority to meet
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority will meet Wednesday, March 23, at 1 p.m. in the Van Wagner room at Lamplighter Apartments, 240 Angling Road. Members should note that the time has changes for this meeting only.
Painting series begins tonight
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park & Recreation Department has scheduled three scenic painting classes at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Professional artist Carl Mosher will be the instructor for “Wren House” today; “Froghead Bay” on April 21 and “House of Flowers” on May 19. All classes begin at 6 p.m.
Samples of the paintings may be seen at the park office or on the department’s Facebook page. Each class is $25 per person, with all supplies included. Class size is limited.
Call the park office at 260-347-1064 for information.
