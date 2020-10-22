KENDALLVILLE — Basket Brigade is accepting applications from families in need of food for a Thanksgiving meal. Due to COVID-19 precautions, these applications are available in plastic boxes outside of The Hoosier Heartland Team – Century 21 Bradley Kendallville office at 125 E. North St.
Applicants must live in the East Noble school district. Completed applications are due to The Hoosier Heartland Team office by Friday, Oct. 30. No late applications will be accepted.
Distribution of the baskets will be a drive-thru process, due to COVID-19 precautions, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Destiny Family of Faith, 445 N. Riley St.
Basket Brigade, in its 22nd year, is a community service project of Kendallville Cares that provides a basket of ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal to more than 300 needy families in Kendallville and the surrounding area of the East Noble school district.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, volunteers are needed to supply baskets of food containing the ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal. Typical ingredients are, but not limited to: turkey or ham, potatoes (bag or box), stuffing (bag or box), vegetables and fruits, biscuits, rolls or bread, canned goods, pumpkin pie and whipped topping, milk, butter and eggs, paper products, cleaning products, foil roasting pans and oven roasting bags.
In a new event this year, Kendallville Cares will partner with the Community Learning Center at 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, to offer free cooking classes on preparing a turkey and other Thanksgiving dishes. The class is open to the public and will be offered at four different times, 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Individuals interested in the class need to sign up to ensure that social distancing and safety measures are maintained. Gift cards and prizes will be offered to those who attend.
People interested in teaching a class may contact Kendallville Cares or the CLC.
To adopt a family, email kendallvillecares@gmail.com or call 260-347-4206 to be matched with a family.
Financial donations or checks may be mailed or dropped off at Kendallville Cares — Basket Brigade, 125 E. North St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
